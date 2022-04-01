National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

