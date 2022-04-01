National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

National Western Life Group stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.26 and a 200-day moving average of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $765.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $197.62 and a one year high of $260.00.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.31 per share, with a total value of $104,155.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,623,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,973,000. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Western Life Group (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.