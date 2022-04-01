Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NRP traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,706. The company has a market capitalization of $527.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

