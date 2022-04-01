Natuzzi (NTZ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, April 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NTZ opened at $11.00 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

