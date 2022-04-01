Natuzzi (NTZ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, April 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE NTZ opened at $11.00 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Natuzzi (Get Rating)
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
