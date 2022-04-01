NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 315 ($4.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.00) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.98.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,755 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 323,471 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.