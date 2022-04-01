NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 306.25 ($4.01).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON NWG traded up GBX 1.97 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 217.87 ($2.85). 11,259,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,315,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.