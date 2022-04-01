NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,004 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,340,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

