NBT Bank N A NY Sells 475 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $299.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

