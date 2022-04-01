NBT Bank N A NY Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.
Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
