nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after buying an additional 270,317 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

