nCino Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,862 call options on the company. This is an increase of 257% compared to the typical volume of 1,081 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nCino by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $34,507,000.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. 41,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,098. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.96.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

