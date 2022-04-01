Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NNI stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.41%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

