NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
NGMS opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.40 million, a P/E ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 2.83. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeoGames (Get Rating)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGames (NGMS)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.