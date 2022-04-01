NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NGMS opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.40 million, a P/E ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 2.83. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

