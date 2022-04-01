NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 5,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $808.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

