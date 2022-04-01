Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given New €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.
About Nestlé (Get Rating)
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.