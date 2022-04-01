Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given New €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

