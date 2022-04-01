NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.