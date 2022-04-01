Netbox Coin Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $76,002.59 and $3,948.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064818 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,921,400 coins and its circulating supply is 77,227,698 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

