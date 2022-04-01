NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $89.69

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.69, but opened at $96.28. NetEase shares last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 51,965 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.
The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,907,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,753.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
