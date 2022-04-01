NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $89.69

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.69, but opened at $96.28. NetEase shares last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 51,965 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,907,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,753.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.