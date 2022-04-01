Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Netflix were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.
In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NFLX traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $376.69. The company had a trading volume of 44,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.
About Netflix (Get Rating)
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
