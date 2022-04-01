NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

NTCT stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

