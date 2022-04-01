NeuroPace (NPCE) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is one of 211 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NeuroPace to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -79.85% -141.26% -26.16% NeuroPace Competitors -723.74% -65.28% -18.41%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeuroPace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 NeuroPace Competitors 1162 4455 7917 219 2.52

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 109.50%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.93%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million -$36.08 million -0.24 NeuroPace Competitors $1.17 billion $86.69 million 28.53

NeuroPace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeuroPace peers beat NeuroPace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

