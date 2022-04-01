Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.17.

NVRO stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.86. 21,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,657. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Nevro by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Nevro by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

