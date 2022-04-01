New BitShares Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. New BitShares has a total market cap of $38.11 million and $2.97 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

