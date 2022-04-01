New Capital Management LP Acquires 10,573 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.6% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

DFAX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 334,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,318. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07.

