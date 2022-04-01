New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,412 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52,222 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 493,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

