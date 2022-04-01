New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

MUR stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

