Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.59. Newell Brands shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 2,407 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Newell Brands Company Profile (NYSE:NWL)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.