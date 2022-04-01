Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 25.26 ($0.33). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.97. The company has a market cap of £2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15.
Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)
