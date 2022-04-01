Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.00.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,658. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.28. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

