NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading 7.1% Higher

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.65. 13,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,769,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

