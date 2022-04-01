NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading 7.1% Higher

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.65. 13,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,769,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $819.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
