Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Nextdoor’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

KIND has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at 5.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.94. Nextdoor has a 52 week low of 4.86 and a 52 week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 59.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,780,000.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

