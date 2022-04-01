NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

