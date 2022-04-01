Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.
Shares of NCBS stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.61.
In related news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
