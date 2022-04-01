Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NCBS stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

