Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth about $94,399,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth about $85,279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

