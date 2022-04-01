NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $134.82. 141,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,037. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.