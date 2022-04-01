Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of Nippon Steel stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

