NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

