NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,336 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

