NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 465.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $144.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average of $152.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,437 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

