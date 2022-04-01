NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,097 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 220,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7,272.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 176,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,001 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 99,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

