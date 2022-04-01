NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 20,338 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,336 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,715 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

