NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,617 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $354.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.75 and its 200 day moving average is $339.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

