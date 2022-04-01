NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,143 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Omnicom Group by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

