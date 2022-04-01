Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nobilis Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $6.45 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $938,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

