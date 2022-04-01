Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Releases Earnings Results

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nobilis Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of HLTH opened at $6.45 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $22.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at about $938,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.
Nobilis Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.
