Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Releases Earnings Results

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nobilis Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HLTH opened at $6.45 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at about $938,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

HLTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

