Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

