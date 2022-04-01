Nora Duke Sells 20,000 Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total transaction of C$1,217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,814,408.95.

Nora Duke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Nora Duke sold 17,060 shares of Fortis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.50, for a total transaction of C$1,032,130.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of Fortis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00.

Shares of FTS opened at C$61.83 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$53.95 and a 1-year high of C$62.28. The stock has a market cap of C$29.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

