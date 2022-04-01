Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 269.25 ($3.53). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), with a volume of 15,022 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £208.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 298.77.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

