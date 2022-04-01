NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.75 ($44.78).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

ETR NOEJ opened at €26.06 ($28.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.43 and a 200-day moving average of €33.76. The company has a market cap of $830.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

