Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

NBN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.08. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.28 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

